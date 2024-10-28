Nicholas Hoult & Toni Collette on Reuniting 22 Years After ‘About a Boy’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collett are sharing the screen again in Clint Eastwood’s new courtroom drama “Juror #2.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Nicholas and Toni, who reunited for the first time since their 2002 film “About a Boy.”

In the movie, Nicholas’ character finds himself on the jury as someone else faces trial for his own mistake, while Toni plays the prosecutor.

She said, “To have the opportunity to work with him as a grown man now was really very special to me, and just watching him work and how he’s evolved as an actor really blew me away. I felt so proud, and I felt like, ‘What an opportunity.’ It’s kind of rare that you get to work with someone again.”

Nicholas shared his two cents, saying, “I was thrilled, I mean, getting to work with Toni as a kid when I was 11, I mean, she just set such a wonderful example for me then and took such great care of me.”

He noted, “I feel like we got a deep connection and bond from all those years ago but then also, like, you know, now as adults getting to work together, and just appreciate the light and joy she brings into the world as well because she’s such a wonderful person to be around.”

Aside from gushing about each other, they also had wonderful things to say about 94-year-old director Clint Eastwood.

Toni commented, “I still pinch myself. I can’t believe I had the opportunity to get to know him and work with him and just be on set with him. He’s an incredible person, an incredible artist, and being directed by him is an honor, actually. The vibe onset is so easygoing, he just simplifies everything to the truest form… It was just a very special experience. I’m still overwhelmed and can’t believe that he invited me to be a part of it.”

Nicholas added, “I was, like, blown away, first of all, when my agents called me and said that, ‘Oh, Clint wants to speak to you.’ I was like, ‘This has to be a mistake. How does he know who I am? What’s happening here? Is this some sort of a sick prank that my agents are playing on me?’”

“All the movies he’s directed that are so iconic in every way, he’s just such a huge part of cinema, and so to get to spend time with him as a person and learn and watch how he crafts the stories he does, but also the community and the person he is behind the scenes and how he values people and their contribution and trusts them and gives them the space to explore and create,” Hoult raved, “He’s an incredibly special person with a sick and funny wit.”

As for what drew her to the project, Collette confessed, “Honestly, the script could have been dog sh*t, I would have done it. I love Clint so much. Thankfully, it’s the most incredible story and I’ve never played a lawyer before.”