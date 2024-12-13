‘90 Day Fiancé’: Loren Asks Faith to Give Him a Special Tattoo (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days”!

Loren decides he wants Faith to give him a special tattoo to remember their time together.

Loren explains, “I want to commemorate my trip in the Philippines and the fact that I was with Faith. Like, even if somehow we don’t end up together, it was still a huge point in my life.”

Faith admits, “I [am] a face painter, but I never tried before to make a tattoo and it’s a weird thing.”

Although she’s a bit taken aback by the request at first, she does it for him under his direction!

When asked if he was in any pain, Loren said, “It’s okay. Out of all the pain I’ve felt, this is not a lot.”

After their bonding experience, Faith pointed out that life with Loren “will not be boring.”