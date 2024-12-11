Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie on Reality Reunion & Who’s a Stricter Parent (Exclusive)

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Vulture

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are reuniting for a new three-part special, “Paris & Nicole: The Encore.”

“Extra” spoke with the ladies about being back together 20 years after “The Simple Life,” why the timing was right, and how they have both changed.

Paris shared, “Nicole and I have been asked to do something like this or a reunion so many times, but we just thought it was perfect timing with everything being the 20th anniversary, and we just thought it would be so much fun, just to celebrate together.”

Richie opened up about how the reunion came about, dishing, “When we decided to do this reunion, Paris came over and we ate tacos and we just hung out at the house. It was just us in our sweats… Then we talked about, ‘Okay, should we do a reunion? I do think that it’s time if we were going to do [one]. What would that even look like?’ That’s how this whole reunion came to be.”

Nicole noted that they have changed “quite a bit” since “The Simple Life.” She said, “I am more mature, not by much but a little bit. I am a mother… Life just takes you all sorts of directions, so a lot has changed.”

Hilton shared, “I definitely have learned so much about myself. I’ve grown so much as a person and with being a mom now of two under 2, I just feel like I’ve lived such a full and exciting life… I’m very proud of the woman I am today.”

While some people assumed that they were “dumb blondes” from watching “The Simple Life,” Nicole and Paris are building empires and killing it in life!

Paris commented, “It’s entertainment. At the end of the day, we knew exactly what we were doing, and we wanted it to be fun.”

Nicole chimed in, “We wanted to make people laugh. That was part of the gig.”

Both Hilton and Richie are now mothers, and they dished on who’s stricter and who spoils their kids more!

Nicole commented, “I probably have more rules because my kids are older, but I don’t know that I’m strict.”

Paris added, “My kids are so little, it’s hard to be strict at this age.”

As for who spoils their kids more, Nicole answered, “I would imagine that we probably both do in different ways. They have different needs with teenagers and babies.”

Richie would be “all about it” if her kids wanted to follow in her footsteps, explaining, “I think that your 20s are really the time to take adventures and do something that you wouldn’t be able to do later in life.”

Paris and Nicole also shared what they love most about each other, with Paris calling Nicole "a gorgeous, sweet, funny legend."

Nicole said of Paris, "She is so much fun, gorgeous, and she makes me laugh," adding, "I love her cleave."

"Loves it!" Paris declared.