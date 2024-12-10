Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly split over Thanksgiving weekend, TMZ reports.

The news comes just weeks after they announced Megan was expecting their first child together. TMZ reports the baby is due in March.

Sources tell the site that the couple was on vacation in Vail, Colorado, when Fox found something on MGK’s phone. She reportedly got upset and he ended up leaving early.

They haven’t been seen together since.

Megan shared her pregnancy news on Instagram about a month ago, alongside a maternity photo.

This is a rainbow baby for Megan and MGK, and she wrote, “Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️.”

Megan also included a pic of a positive pregnancy test and tagged Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox also shares sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7, with ex Brian Austin Green.