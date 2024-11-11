Getty Images

Megan Fox, 38, is pregnant!

On Monday, Fox announced that she’s expecting a child with beau Machine Gun Kelly.

Along with a photo from her maternity shoot, she wrote, “Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️.”

Megan also included a pic of a positive pregnancy test and tagged Machine Gun Kelly.

Instagram

Just months ago, Fox first sparked pregnancy rumors by appearing in MGK’s music video for “Lonely Road.”

It is a rainbow baby for Megan and Machine Gun Kelly.

In 2022, MGK dedicated his Billboard Music Awards performance to their unborn child.

In the middle of the performance, he said, “This is for our unborn child.”

Last year, Fox confirmed the pregnancy loss while promoting her poetry book “Pretty Boys are Poisonous. She told Women Wear Daily, “That experience was so much harder than I would’ve anticipated it being, and I’ve really analyzed, ‘Why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’ Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy, I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar. But I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with.”

The book included two poems for their unborn child.

Fox is already the mother of Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, her kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Megan and MGK have been on-again, off-again since 2020. They met on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”