‘Home Alone’ Siblings Reunite for First Time in 30 Years!

Getty Images

A “Home Alone” reunion just went down in New Jersey!

Many of the stars who played the siblings and cousins of Macaulay Culkin’s character Kevin McCallister met up at Pandora’s Box Toys & Collectibles in Lafayette, marking their first reunion in more than 30 years!

Angela Goethals, Devin Ratray and Michael C. Maronna played Linnie, Buzz and Jeff in the Christmas classic, while Kristin Minter and Jedidiah Cohen played their cousins Heather and Rob.

Check out the photos here to see the cast posing with fans, some of whom even struck Kevin’s signature scream pose!

The toy shop quoted Kevin in the caption, writing, “Guys, I’m eating junk and watching rubbish! You better come out and stop me!!!,” before adding, “Today’s event was so much fun! Thank you to Devin Ratray @devinratray , Kristin Minter @kristin_minter , Michael C Maronna, Angela Goethals @g0ethals , Jed Cohen and everyone who came out to meet them and celebrate their ‘Home Alone’ Fandom with all of us today here at @pandorasboxtoysandcollectibles. This was the first time they had all been together in over 30 years!”

Neither Macaulay nor his brother Kieran Culkin (who played his bed-wetting cousin Fuller), were at the meet-and-greet, but both recently talked about the holiday favorite.

Getty Images

Macaulay told E! News his sons Dakota, 3, and a 2-year-old, whose name has not been shared, are fans of the movie.

"He thinks he's Kevin,” Macaulay said of Dakota. "I'm like, ‘Do you remember going down the stairs on the sled?' He's like, ‘Mm-hmm, yep. Sure do.' I'm like, ‘Do you remember when you had yellow hair?' And he's like, ‘Uh-huh, yep.'"

Dakota insisted he “fought the burglars,” and his famous dad said he jokingly told him, “You're a lying liar who lies.”

He tried to explain, "That was me!'"

Culkin said he’s learned to embrace his place in Christmas pop culture, saying, "I'm kind of embracing it and, at the same time, taking the piss out of it, too. It's very rare when you have something that kind of encompasses an important day, and I'm a part of that. It's more fun to embrace it than to fight it."

Meanwhile, Kieran reminisced with Jesse Eisenberg for The L.A. Times about his time on set and how he didn't really understand what the movie was about back then. Kieran recalled he was told, “Drink this Coke, wear the glasses, say the thing that you memorized, look cute, and go home.”

Getty Images

He went on to claim that his co-star Devin tricked him into thinking the movie was all about his character Buzz!