Pamela Anderson Reacts to Golden Globe Nom: ‘Never Too Late to Dream’

Getty Images

Pamela Anderson, 57, just nabbed her first major award nomination!

When the Golden Globe nominees were announced Monday morning, Anderson found out she is up for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture— Drama for her role in “The Last Showgirl.”

Pam reacted to the news in a statement to “Extra,” saying, “Thank you to the Golden Globes. I’m truly grateful, overwhelmed… and blessed to wake up this morning to this exciting news. I share this beautiful nomination with ‘The Last Showgirl’ Family, my family, and my hard-working companions on this interesting journey.”

Anderson went on, “It is never too late to dream, to start again, to stay open to possibilities — we are not all so lucky. I wish everyone my love and thanks while I navigate this new exciting chapter.”

The star went on to tell The Associated Press, “This is a big one. And this is something I could never imagine… I had to go outside and go for a nice long walk with a big smile on my face to be amongst so many wonderful actors that I've admired my whole life.”

Pamela is in good company with fellow nominees Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Tilda Swinton, Kate Winslet and Fernanda Torres. See the full list of nominees here!

“The Last Showgirl” features Anderson as a Las Vegas performer who learns her long-running show is coming to an end.

“Extra” recently spoke with her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who said, “This one’s so deep and beautiful in its storytelling about [Pamela’s] character Shelly, a show girl whose show is closing.”

While discussing “The Last Showgirl’s” TIFF premiere, she spoke about a tearful moment she shared with Anderson after the screening.

“None of us, including Pam, had seen the movie, and then we sat for the premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and it’s gorgeous and glorious and sad and beautiful and tragic, and then we went backstage and we were all sobbing,” Curtis shared.