Pamela Anderson Reflects on Being a Style Icon (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke with Pamela Anderson as she attended the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards 2023, where she was honored with the Style Icon Award.

She reflected on the honor, saying, “I didn’t realize I was a style icon. That’s fun.”

While she felt “stylish” about the honor, she noted that her son Brandon is her own role model, saying, “He’s got great style.”

“Thank you, Mom,” Brandon chimed in. “I appreciate that.”