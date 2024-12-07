Andrew Shue & Marilee Fiebig Make It Red-Carpet Official

Getty Images

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig have made their romance red-carpet official one year after beginning to date — and splitting up with their respective partners, Amy Robach and TJ Holmes.

On December 3, the couple appeared at the 2024 Grassroots Soccer World AIDS Day Gala at NYC's Hall Des Lumieres.

Shue, 57, wore a black suit and gray pinstriped shirt. Fiebig, 47, was in a black, satiny dress.

Fiebig wrote on Instagram of the occasion, "Thanks to @grassrootsoccer for an incredible evening at their 2024 World AIDS Day Gala in NYC this past week. The event supports life-saving health care programs for young people around the world, with a particular focus on sub-Saharan Africa. ❤️"

The two have been dating for a year, with a source telling Us Weekly they were "happy together" and had feelings for one another after coming together in the wake of a scandal in which their broadcaster spouses were caught having an extramarital relationship.

At the time, Robach, now 51, and Holmes, now 47, were shown to be romantically involved, a situation that led to their firing from ABC.