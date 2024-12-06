Romantic Comedy from Mother-Daughter Team Offers Fresh Take on Immigrant Experience

Photo courtesy of Hello Desi Productions

A heartwarming romantic comedy from mother-daughter duo Nisha and Indigo Sabharwal offers a feel-good take on an immigrant family's search for the American Dream.

"Curry Scent" follows 19-year-old Geetha (Indigo Sabharwal), who is searching for a romantic match to legitimize her visa as her eight-member family navigates their new life in the U.S. Like many new immigrants, Geetha's family has an overriding desire to succeed, despite living in cramped quarters and working menial jobs for which they are overqualified.

Photo courtesy Hello Desi Productions

The film, distributed by Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, explores themes of love, family, identity, and resilience with uplifting humor suitable for all ages.

“I saw in Indigo the young girl I was when I came to this country. Her natural talent and delivery made her the perfect choice to bring this story to life,” filmmaker Nisha Sabharwal said.

“My mom’s dedication has inspired me," Indigo Sabhharwal, star and producer, added. "While filmmaking can be challenging, I find both acting and producing incredibly rewarding."

Although Geetha's family faces challenges after moving to Florida, they face them together. Through her search for a suitable match, Geetha discovers what she loves about her country, and at what price she is willing to forsake it.

Photo courtesy Hello Desi Productions

“Joint family living brings unique, heartwarming humor, especially through a Western lens,” Nisha said. “Immigrating is never easy, but the love and support of family make every challenge manageable. And in our culture, karma always plays a role — good things happen to good people.”