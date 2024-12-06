Instagram

Paris Jackson, 26, and music producer Justin Long are getting married!

The singer revealed the news on Instagram, sharing photos from Justin’s proposal.

The photos were taken in an ornate room, where Long got down on one knee to pop the question. Afterward, the couple embraced and shared a kiss. Paris also showed off a close-up of her gorgeous ring in a separate pic.

For the special moment, Justin wore a white button-down shirt and black pants, while Paris wore jean shorts with a light brown sweater, cap, and boots.

It is unclear when Justin proposed. Paris, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, included the photos in a birthday tribute to Long, who goes by the nickname Blue.



She wrote, “Happy birthday my sweet blue. doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. thank you for letting me be yours. i love you.”

