Tito Jackson Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

Getty Images

On Monday, Jackson 5 singer Tito Jackson was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in Glendale, California.

Jackson’s family was on hand to say goodbye, including his siblings Marlon Jackson and La Toya Jackson in photos obtained by TMZ.

His nieces and nephews, including Michael Jackson’s kids Paris Jackson and Bigi “Blanket” Jackson, were also in attendance. Paris opted for a black dress, pantyhose, and boots, while Bigi wore a black suit and tie.

Kimora Lee Simmons was also spotted at the funeral, as well as Tito’s ex-wife Delores Jackson.

Jackson was buried in the same cemetery as Michael, who died in 2009.

In September, Tito suffered a medical emergency before his death.

According to a press release from the Gallup Police Department, police officer “was flagged down near the American Heritage Center” and “alerted to an individual requiring medical attention” at around 6:17 p.m.

The press release noted that an ambulance was “requested” for Jackson, who was “pronounced dead” upon arrival at the hospital.

“Following this, the hospital requested the presence of detectives and the Office of the Medical Investigator,” the press release said. “The deceased was identified as 70-year-old Toriano ‘Tito’ Jackson from Tulsa, Oklahoma.”

Tito's sons Taj, Taryll and TJ mourned his death on Instagram alongside a carousel of images.

They wrote, "It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T.' Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops."

Less than a week before his death, Tito visited a memorial dedicated to Michael, who died at age 50.