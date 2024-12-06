Heartwarming Series ‘My Perfect Day’ Is Bringing Joy to Some Inspirational People

Author and editor in chief at Woman's Day Magazine Meaghan Murphy is granting wishes.

Murphy is launching an all-new reality series, “My Perfect Day.” In each episode, Murphy grants a very deserving person their perfect day. This heartwarming series follows a nominated individual as they receive a “treat yourself” kind of day, creating memories for not only themselves but also their family, friends, and loved ones.

Murphy told “Extra,” “You will laugh, and you will definitely cry. Getting to play fairy godmother to spread joy one 'yay!' at a time was a dream come true. We got to surprise some truly deserving and inspiring people with their own 'yay!' day."

Among the inspirational recipients are a Special Olympian; a tireless champion for the unhoused; a resilient cancer survivor; a devoted animal-rescue advocate; a 10-year-old philanthropist; and a hardworking nurse rebounding from painful tragedy.