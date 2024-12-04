Tina Knowles Is ‘So Excited’ for Beyoncé’s Christmas NFL Halftime Show (Exclusive)

Getty

Tina Knowles showed support at the L.A. premiere of Tyler Perry’s “The Six Triple Eight,” where she chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert before the screening.

The film is about the only Women’s Army Corps unit of color during World War II.

Tina agreed with Melvin that films like this are so important, saying, “Absolutely, we need films like this since history's been changed and erased and rewritten. Stories like this are so important... for our kids to see, the next generation.”

Melvin commented, “I watched it, I said, ‘We'll never doubt the power of Black women.’ That's what I took away from this, because they had this insurmountable task and yet they came through... They wanted them to do it in six months, they did it in three months, right?”

Tina said she could not wait to watch.

She also reflected on her daughter Beyoncé’s iconic career, sharing, "What goes through my mind is just all of the work that's been put into it, and all the love and passion. I mean, I see what goes on to put on something of that magnitude, and the dedication, and I'm just… couldn't be prouder… Not just because she's my daughter, but any woman, any person — especially a person of color — to be able to do something like that is just amazing.”

Knowles gushed that she’s looking forward to seeing Bey take the stage and perform her album “Cowboy Carter” at halftime at the Houston Texans game on Christmas Day!

As for what she’s most excited about, Tina said, "Just to see the album performed. I think it was such a phenomenal record and so, just to see them perform. I’m so excited, I don't know what to do, and I love fans and, you know, halftimes and the whole thing, so it's gonna be great.”