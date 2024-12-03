Getty Images

“Espresso” singer Sabrina Carpenter and “Saltburn” star Barry Keoghan have reportedly called it quits after a year of dating.

A source told People magazine, “They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break.”

Though the two have been the subject of split rumors for months, Barry didn’t hesitate to gush about Sabrina just a few weeks ago.

On “The Louis Theroux Podcast,” Barry addressed whether they are dating by saying, “Listen, all I’m going to say is I’m incredibly blessed. Such a strong, independent lady who’s massively talented and, yeah. Pretty special.”

In October, Sabrina changed the lyrics of her song “Juno” at a concert that Barry attended.

Instead of singing, “I hear you knocking, baby, come on up,” Sabrina sang, “I hear you knocking, Barry, come on up.”

Earlier this year, the two made their red-carpet debut at the star-studded Met Gala.

The singer and the actor were first linked in December 2023.

They were seen packing on the PDA during a date night at the art exhibition Luna Luna in Los Angeles.

At the time, a source told People magazine, “It definitely seemed like a date.”

According to an onlooker, Carpenter and Keoghan “shared a little kiss.”