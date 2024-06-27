Top 5 Rising Music Stars of Summer: Sabrina Carpenter, Reneé Rapp & More

Getty Images

“Extra” is teaming up with Variety to reveal the top 5 rising music stars heating up summer!

Sabrina Carpenter is taking the top spot, thanks to her hit songs like “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” and “Feather”!

Carpenter’s music video for “Please Please Please” also features her real-life boyfriend Barry Keoghan.

We’re also obsessing over Reneé Rapp, Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo and Tyla.

Reneé has been hitting the festival circuit scene with her catchy song “Not My Fault,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

While Chappell has been selling out pride concerts across the country, Olivia has been performing at sold-out stadiums as part of her tour, singing hit songs like “obsessed,” “déjà vu,” “good 4 u,” and “driver’s license.”