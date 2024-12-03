Eminem’s Mom Debbie Nelson Dead at 69

Getty Images

Eminem’s mother Debbie Nelson died on Monday, TMZ reports. She was 69.

According to sources, Nelson passed away in St. Joseph, Missouri, following a battle with advanced lung cancer.

In Touch was first to report Debbie’s diagnosis back in September. At the time, an insider claimed that Eminem was helping his mom financially, but that they weren’t close.

Eminem and Debbie had a rocky relationship over the years.

She sued him for defamation in 1999 over statements he made about her to the press. She won $25,000 of the $11 million she was seeking.

In 2002, Eminem released a track dissing her called "Cleanin' Out My Closet,” and she published a tell-all memoir in 2007 called “My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem.”

Their relationship, however, appeared to be on the mend in recent years.

The rapper paid tribute to Debbie on his 2013 track “Headlights,” with lyrics like, “I went in headfirst, never thinkin' about who, what I said hurt / In what verse, my mom probably got it the worst / The brunt of it, but as stubborn as we are, did I take it too far? / ‘Cleanin' Out My Closet’ and all them other songs / But regardless, I don't hate you 'cause, Ma / You're still beautiful to me, 'cause you're my Ma.”

She also congratulated Eminem on his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.