Daddy Yankee & Wife Mireddys González Split

Rapper Daddy Yankee and his wife Mireddys González are calling it quits after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Daddy Yankee revealed that Mireddys filed for divorce. In a statement translated by Billboard, he wrote on his Instagram Story, “With a heart full of respect and honesty, I want to share some important news about my personal life. After more than two decades of marriage and after many months of trying to save my marriage, which my wife and I share, today my lawyers respond to the divorce petition received by Mireddys.”

The two were high school sweethearts who now have two adult children.

He added, “This is not an easy time, but I understand that it is part of my life process. It is time to accept and continue. Protect my stability, my children and everything built over so many years. I deeply thank those who have accompanied us during this journey and I ask that you respect our privacy in this process. I know that this news may surprise many.”

Along with respecting her decision to pull the plug on their marriage, Yankee expressed that he was “grateful for the time we shared, full of blessings and values, of love and with a beautiful family that will continue to be our priority.”

They tied the knot in 1995.