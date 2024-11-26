Auli’i Cravalho on 'Bops' in ‘Moana 2’ & Seeing a Disney Princess Age (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Auli’i Cravalho sat down with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour in Hawaii to chat “Moana 2,” which comes 10 years after she was originally cast at age 14!

The star said of returning to the part, “It felt like coming home to get back to this character.”

Auli’i raved about the music, saying, “We have so many bops and, dare I say, in this film, I was not expecting to love a villain's song so much. Matangi’s ‘Get Lost’ is so fun and jazzy. Maui’s ‘Can I Get a Chee Hoo?’ is surprising.”

Cravalho added of Moana's song “Beyond,” “I personally love the connection from our first film with ‘How Far I'll Go,’ and it's kind of an answer to that question how far I'll go, I'll go beyond.”

Auli’i also spoke about how special it is that Moana is older this time around, “Three years have passed since we've last seen her. It is the first time a Disney princess has aged which I feel is so very special.”

As for key messages in the movie, the actress continued, “There's also a real sense of community across the Pacific. This time Moana is going even further beyond the reef to connect the people of the Pacific and then there's also trusting in your team Moana is has a whole crew this time around, Moni, Kele and Loto, and they're a funny quirky crew that bursts out into song which I think is so fun.”

She added that Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, who plays her little sister Simea, really is the “break out star,” calling the sisters’ relationship “so precious.”

She gushed, "Anytime I see her, I'm either laughing or I'm crying, there's no in between."

Plus, Auli’i reflected on the amazing ways the character of Moana has changed her life.

“Moana certainly started my career,” she said. “I never thought working in film and playing pretend for a living was even possible and also the sense of community and connection to culture has only gotten stronger as I've continued to live with this character. I am absolutely in awe of the waves that Moana’s impact continues to show.”