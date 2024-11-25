‘RHOM’ Star Lisa Hochstein & Ex-Husband Lenny Finalize Divorce

Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein is legally single after finalizing her divorce from ex Lenny Hochstein.

In court docs obtained by People magazine, a judge signed off on their divorce on November 15.

As part of the divorce, Lenny will pay $15,000 per month in child support to Lisa for their two kids Logan, 8, and Elle, 3. The child support will become $10,000 per month for Elle once Logan becomes 18.

Along with following a marital settlement agreement from June of 2023, the two have also been ordered to follow the parenting plan drafted in early November.

Though the divorce was finalized nearly two weeks ago, Lisa’s “RHOM” co-star Adriana de Moura was the one to break the news at Bravo Fan Fest on Saturday.

In the spring of 2022, Lenny filed for divorce on Friday after 12 years of marriage. The plastic surgeon cited “irreconcilable differences,” adding that the “marriage is irretrievably broken and there is no present hope for a meaningful reconciliation.”

He agreed to pay spousal support based on their pre-nuptial agreement.

Lenny opened up to Page Six about the split. He told the paper, “Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

He also confirmed he has moved on with model Katharina Mazepa, insisting, “None of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced.”

“I tried my best to avoid it for the sake of our children, who we love deeply. We have been living separate lives for months and made the decision to divorce last month,” he said. “It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina. This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened. Our issues have nothing to do with the filming of the show.”

Despite their 30-year age difference, Lenny and Katharina got engaged last year.