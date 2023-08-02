‘RHOM’s’ Lenny Hochstein Says He Was ‘Treated Like a Servant’ During Marriage to Lisa Hochstein

Getty Images

Lenny Hochstein is speaking out after sparking some controversy over his engagement to girlfriend Katharina Mazepa while still sorting out his divorce from “The Real Housewives of Miami’s” Lisa Hochstein.

The Florida plastic surgeon told Us Weekly that he had been telling his estranged wife his life was “miserable” for two years prior to initiating the divorce.

“I was treated like a servant, not a partner,” Hochstein said, adding that he told Lisa he wanted a divorce “many times” during that period.

“She didn’t care. We [hadn’t had] a husband-wife relationship since 2021, and in 2022 we were living in separate bedrooms. I made the decision that we were getting divorced, but wanted to wait until filming for ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ ended. Mentally, I was already checked out.”

“She was typically staying out partying until 4 or 5 a.m. on a regular basis,” he continued.

“I was nothing more than an ATM machine to her; funding her party lifestyle and her constant need for more material things.”

Lisa and Lenny’s marital problems played out on Season 5 of “RHOM,” with Lisa accusing Lenny of having a mistress. Hochstein denied her claims, saying, “There was no cheating,” and asserting that, “Kat was never a mistress.”

The Bravolebrity threw shade at her ex’s proposal by writing, “Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement,” on her Instagram story.

“I told [Lisa] that we were going to get divorced and that I was going to start seeing other people,” Lenny said in his statement to Us Weekly.

He continued, “I’m tired of Lisa’s false victim narrative. She’s no victim. She’s a selfish, self-centered person who cares about nothing past herself. Not me, not the children. Absolutely nothing.”

Lisa and Lenny share two children together: Logan, 8, and Elle, 3.