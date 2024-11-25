Instagram

“Glee” alum Jenna Ushkowitz is a mom again!

On Sunday, Jenna announced the birth of her second child, a baby boy, with husband David Stanley.

Sharing a pic of her baby’s little hand, she wrote on Instagram, “And then they were 4. Welcome to the tribe, Graham, we love you so much ♥️.”

In the pic, Jenna is wearing two necklaces, one with the word “Graham” and another to pay tribute to their firstborn Emma, 2.

In June, Jenna Ushkowitz announced her pregnancy.

Along with posting two pics of her with a little baby bump, Jenna wrote on Instagram, “Baby #2 on the way ❤️ We are pregnant and so excited and grateful. It has been a journey, (I will share more soon) but in the meantime, enjoying this exciting time.”

One of the pics showed Ushkowitz holding a positive pregnancy test. She shared, “Grateful to Clearblue for providing me with a clear result and giving me 100% confidence #ClearblueConfirmed.”

Jenna found out she was pregnant during a trip to the East Coast. She told People magazine, “I was actually on vacation in New York visiting my family at the time. And when I was packing, I had a Clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test in my closet and I was like, 'Let me just pack it just in case.'"

“So I packed it and the day before we left the trip, I was like, 'Something feels very familiar about this feeling and let me just take this test.' I did. And when pregnant came up, my jaw dropped," Ushkowitz elaborated. "I was shocked. And then overjoyed, of course."

Ushkowitz also opened up on her second pregnancy, which is “extraordinarily different” from her first. She admitted, “It was truly like a head-spinning experience of how different it was. And it's just such a good lesson that every pregnancy truly is different. You're not going through the same journey every time because every kid is different. And so it was definitely something that I didn't expect at all."

Jenna stressed the importance of just going with the flow, saying, “I'm just going to listen to that, release the control, and kind of just go with where the tide takes you."