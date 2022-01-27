Jenna Ushkowitz & David Stanley Expecting First Child

“Glee” actress Jenna Ushkowitz is pregnant!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Wednesday, Ushkowitz broke the news that she is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with husband David Stanley.

She wrote on Instagram, “Our hearts are so full… Baby Girl Stanley coming in June 💕.”

Jenna also posted a black-and-white image of herself with David, whose hand is on her growing baby bump.

The news comes six months after they tied the knot at the Lombardi House in Los Angeles.

A few months ago, Jenna shared with Brides.com, “We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated. But, also, thanks to COVID and us holding our ground, we looked into the crowd, and we knew every face. We did it right.”

As for the vibe of the wedding, Jenna revealed, “We really had a strong sense of what we wanted to feel like on the day — romantic, special, and intimate.”