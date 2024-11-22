Getty Images

Elle Fanning was giving ’70s vibes in black Michael Kors at the L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Celebration in L.A.

The star dished to “Extra” about being a L’Oreal Paris ambassador and how the brand celebrates the power of women.

“I feel so honored to be a L'Oreal Paris ambassador and to have a real community in L'Oreal. You know, it's nights like these that you feel the power of women… It feels incredible to be a part of it, and to be a part of the L'Oreal Paris family.”

Fanning also talked about her upcoming Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown” with Timothée Chalamet and how she got emotional over his singing!

“I cried when I heard him sing for the first time,” she confessed. “I think people are going to be blown away by his performance and what James Mangold has done as the director. I'm really excited. I'm very proud of the movie.”

Elle also gushed about her big sister Dakota, saying, “I lean on her the most. She is my best friend, she is my number-one person I go to her for all the advice, for everything, and so I'm very lucky that I have a sister like that.”

Both women grew up in show business and she noted, “We both understand what each other does and we understand the business, and to have that person, it's very special.”

Soon, the sisters are headed to The Wrap’s Power of Women Summit.