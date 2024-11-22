Ana de Armas Spotted Kissing Cuban President’s Stepson Manuel Anido Cuesta

Backgrid

Ana de Armas, 36, isn’t afraid to pack on the PDA!

The actress was just spotted in Madrid sharing a kiss with Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

Ana, who was born in Havana, was bundled up in a white coat for the November 21 stroll, while Manuel wore a dark blue jacket.

Previously, de Armas dated Ben Affleck at the height of the pandemic. They were often photographed together in L.A. After they broke up in January 2021, she decided to leave L.A.

She told Elle of leaving L.A., “It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out… It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.”