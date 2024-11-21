Lindsay Lohan on Creating New Holiday Traditions with Son Luai (Exclusive)

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

Lindsay Lohan, Kristin Chenoweth, and Ian Harding are dishing on their new Netflix holiday movie “Our Little Secret.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Lindsay, Kristin, and Ian about their holiday traditions as they promoted the movie.

Lindsay is looking forward to celebrating the holidays with her 1-year-old son, Luai, her first child with husband Bader Shammas.

She shared, “We have our son now, so we’re going to have new traditions. So maybe we’ll have something that’s different that he ends up liking that we create for him.”

Ian added, "Same thing, ’cause my son is a little over 2 now and sort of, we’re trying to find that mix of like things that we did as kids versus what’s something he’s gravitating towards… Is it, you know, building a Christmas fort that, like, he can sleep in at night in his room or something?”

“Our Little Secret” gave Lindsay the opportunity to reunite with her “Mean Girls” co-star Tim Meadows.

She commented, “It felt like yesterday. I feel like Tim’s the kind of person that he’s such an approachable person and he’s so nice and funny and warm and loving that it felt like we had just been working with each other.”

Lindsay and Ian play resentful exes who must spend Christmas under one roof after discovering their significant others are siblings. Kristin plays the not-so-sugar-and-spice matriarch of the family.

While they had some tense scenes together, Kristin raved about Lindsay, “I just adore her.”

Kristin even felt the need to apologize to Lindsay after takes. Lindsay noted, “She would come to me, like, ‘I hope you know I didn’t mean that.’ I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I know.’”

Along with acting, Lindsay was also a producer, focusing on creating a “a nice environment” on set. She said, “We were on a sound stage a lot, which was really fun. It’s great. It creates such a different atmosphere of structure and getting to know people. Besides eating together, we would all get different trucks to come for everyone and the crew... It becomes your little family and your little world there.”

Lohan also teased the upcoming “Freakier Friday” with Jamie Lee Curtis, saying, “The movie is really funny. There’s like a lot more heart, there’s a ton of music in this one, which is different. Everything’s bigger, the jokers are bigger. It’s really something. Me and Jamie really threw ourselves into it, and we're just really, really proud of it."