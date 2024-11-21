Charles Sykes/Bravo

Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert had a “Mean Girls” reunion on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen!”

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the film, the actresses reprised their roles and recreated a cafeteria scene alongside Andy.

Lindsay was back as new girl Cady, who was learning about high school life from the popular girls known as the Plastics, made up of Chabert as Gretchen and Andy as Regina George (originally played by Rachel McAdams). Missing was Karen, who was portrayed by Amanda Seyfried in the film.

The scene starts with Cady saying, “Having lunch with the Plastics was like leaving the actual world and entering girl world and girl world had a lot of rules.”

Gretchen tells her, “You can't wear a tank top two days in a row and you can only wear your hair in a ponytail once a week… oh and we always vote before we ask someone to eat lunch with us. I mean you wouldn't buy a skirt first without asking your friends if it looks good on you.”

She adds, “It's the same with guys. You may think you like someone but you could be wrong.”

Andy, donning a blonde wig, chimes in as Regina asking about the calories and fat in a bar she’s eating for lunch, before dramatically leaving to get cheese fries instead.

The scene ends with Gretchen insisting that Cady can’t have a crush on Aaron Samuels, because he’s Regina’s ex.

Lindsay and Lacy can’t help but start laughing as the scene ends.

This isn’t the first time LiLo and Lacy have reprised their roles. In 2023, they joined Seyfried for a Walmart Black Friday ad.

Afterward, Lacy told “Extra,”“It was the best to spend the day with Lindsay and Amanda. We had so much fun, and to step into those characters’ shoes again, it was really awesome.”

Meanwhile, Lindsay just dished with “Extra” on reuniting with “Mean Girls” co-star Tim Meadows, who played Mr. Duvall in the movie. They recently worked together on the new Netflix holiday movie “Our Little Secret.”