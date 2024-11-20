Instagram

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler have a baby on the way!

The 39-year-old country star revealed the news on Audacy’s “Katie & Company” podcast.

Hunt was discussing a camping trip with their daughter Lucy, 2, and son Lowry, 1, and his in-laws when he mentioned that Hannah is pregnant.

“Both my wife and her sister have one on the way, too,” he shared, adding, “It is about to get real.”

Hunt gushed, “I’m elated. I can’t wait.”

The little one’s due date is May 30, and Sam said they are preparing Lucy for the new addition.

“We talk about it. We say, ‘Mama has a baby on the way,’ and then she says, ‘No, I have a baby on the way.’”

He said they won’t have three under 3, but “close to it,” reiterating, “It is going to get real.”

His growing family also has him reflecting on his tour schedule.

"I'm hopefully — in the next couple years — going to take a break from touring," he explained. "The crowds have been so great, and I want to get out there and tour while my kids are really young and they're able to come with me... and while people are interested in coming to see us, because I don't want to take that for granted."