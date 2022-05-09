Sam Hunt’s Pregnant Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Calls Off Divorce

Getty Images

It looks like Sam Hunt, 37, and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler, 36, are back together as they prepare to welcome their first child.

Hannah filed for divorce in February, claiming Hunt was "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery." She also asked for primary custody of their baby on the way and alimony.

Shortly after, Flower withdrew the petition, but then filed again in another county.

Now, TMZ reports Hannah has called off their divorce again. New court docs obtained by the site reveal Fowler asked for a judge to dismiss the case last month, and the judge has already signed off.

There are clues the couple has actually rekindled their romance this time. For instance, after the split was made public, TMZ says Sam stopped wearing his wedding ring. The country singer, however, had it back on when he performed in April.

The outlet also reports Sam and Hannah were recently spotted walking their dog together in Franklin, Tennessee.

The couple’s baby girl is due at the end of the month, and he recently opened up about becoming a dad.

Speaking as a co-host of "Country Countdown USA,” Hunt said in March, "I haven't talked about this, but I have a little girl on the way."

He went on to say, "I have a baby coming in about eight weeks. I blocked out two months at the end of May and early June. Really, this year revolves around that big news in my life."

As for any other baby details, Hunt said he wants his daughter "to be in the world before we name her. " The 37-year-old "Body Like a Back Road" singer also confirmed he feels up to fatherhood. "Over the last four to five years, I've had a lot of buddies who've had their first kids. So I feel I'm ready for it."