Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Seven months after they welcomed son Heath, “Love is Blind” alum Giannina Gibelli and Bachelor Nation’s Blake Horstmann are engaged!

On Wednesday, the couple announced the happy news.

Last month, Horstmann got down on one knee with a 4.87-carat oval engagement ring from Brilliant Earth in Madrid, Spain.

Instagram

He told People magazine, “I had been looking for the perfect ring for over a year. I had an idea of what she wanted — cut, clarity, etc. — but I didn’t want to go and pick out a ring with her. I really wanted the ring to be a complete surprise."

Even before Horstmann could propose or open the ring box, Giannina said yes.

He went on, “When she did finally see [the ring], she was breathless and so happy, so that felt really amazing. We are over the moon and we can’t wait to be married in front of our loved ones."

Giannina gushed, “Our love story has been everything I’ve always dreamt it would be and more. As soon as I met Blake, I knew he was my soulmate, and I know the universe was always leading me to him. Being together forever and creating our family is literally the joy of my life."

Instagram

The two met while filming “All Star Shore.”

In 2022, Giannina and Blake already had an engagement on their mind.

At the time, she told E! News, “I'm definitely not uncomfortable talking about being engaged to him or just spending the rest of my life with them. I think the feeling's mutual and I would be the happiest person in the entire world, but no rush. Everything has its own time and needs to develop naturally, but honestly, I'm good. This is it. This is it for me."

A year later, Giannina and Blake announced that they were expecting their first child.