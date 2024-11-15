Instagram

Allison Holker and her tech boyfriend Adam Edmunds are taking their love to Instagram.

The dancer shared a series of photos of the two at “Dancing with the Stars,” captioning them, “Being back in the @dancingwiththestars ballroom was absolutely magic! I have missed that energy! I’m so grateful to have been there with so much love and support and a huge thank you to @jennajohnson for the honor of recreating mine and @rikerlynch contemporary routine.”

Instagram

She added, “Also showing @adam.edmunds my world was perfect thank you for being at my side and being my anchor. I couldn’t be more happy and excited for this next chapter. 🥰 “

Edmunds replied in the comments, “So we should probably just get this out of the way now…I totally can’t dance 🫣😬 sorry everyone! 😘”

Allison wrote back, assuring him, “It’s alright you have a good teacher!! 😘”

Back in September, Allison made her public debut with Adam at the alice + olivia’s Spring 2025 collection show.

Last month, Allison took to Instagram to soft launch her new relationship with a photo of two shadows holding hands. She included a heart in the caption.

The post came a year and a half after she lost her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss, 40, to suicide.

Allison received support for the soft launch, with Instagram comments like, “You deserve all the happiness and love Allison ❤️🔥,” and “I am so happy for you! ❤️ we all need love glad you are moving on. ❤️”

More messages included, “I love this for you,” and “It’s been a long time coming. Proud of you for taking the leap. 💛”

In June, Allison shared with People magazine that she was open to dating again.

At the time, she said, “I’m just trying to embrace [growth] and see what my next steps are with [my] career, with [my] choices, and with dating.”