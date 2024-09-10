Getty Images

Allison Holker is stepping out with her new boyfriend!

A week after revealing that she is dating someone, we now have a name and face for her beau.

On Tuesday, Allison made her debut with her tech boyfriend Adam Edmunds at the alice + olivia’s Spring 2025 collection show.

Just days ago, Holker seemingly alluded to her new man, writing on Instagram, “A bad influence came into my life and got me to eat McDonald’s for the first time in 15 years after a long day at NEW YORK FASHION WEEK #NYFW it was perfect! Good food, madison park, fashion and even better company.”

Last month, Allison took to Instagram to soft launch her new relationship with a photo of two shadows holding hands. She included a heart in the caption.

The post comes a year and a half after she lost her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss, 40, to suicide.

Allison received support in the comments, with messages like, “You deserve all the happiness and love Allison ❤️🔥,” and “I am so happy for you! ❤️ we all need love glad you are moving on. ❤️”

More comments included, “I love this for you,” and “It’s been a long time coming. Proud of you for taking the leap. 💛”

In June, Allison shared with People magazine that she was open to dating again .

At the time, she said, “I’m just trying to embrace [growth] and see what my next steps are with [my] career, with [my] choices, and with dating.”