How Jerry & Jessica Seinfeld on Coping with Being Empty Nesters (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica spoke to “Extra” as they were honored at the 10th Annual Greenwich International Film Festival (GIFF) Changemaker Gala benefiting the Children’s Museum of Manhattan Family Connections Program.

They spoke about how special it is to be able to give back, with Jessica sharing, “We just try to model good behavior and model things that we think are important in the world and hope our kids latch on to it.”

Jerry added, “I think they do absorb it. You see in the little behaviors they just have an awareness of what's generous about this, what's helpful about this, you know, don't be a selfish person in the world.”

Jerry and Jessica also dished on recently becoming empty nesters and how they’re coping!

The “Seinfeld” alum shared, “The most important part is we have coffee together every morning. I make the coffee, and I have two little cups, and we meet and we just kind of spend some time together, and that gives you that family feeling and togetherness… That's one of my favorite parts of the day.”

Jessica said they have a routine with the kids, too, explaining, “The other thing we do is FaceTime one of our kids during dinner so we lean the phone up against something on the table and so we'll be eating dinner and one of our kids will be on the phone talking to us. So, we're still in the newer phases of empty nesting.”

She added, “I think maybe by next year we’ll be normal… It’s a real transition.”

The couple has their own major milestone coming up! Jessica shared, “We’ve been married 25 years this December 25. We are celebrating 25 years together.”

They’ve already started celebrating, with Jessica revealing, “We went last weekend to see Adele in Las Vegas — that was really fun.”

When asked about his greatest accomplishment, Jerry shared, “It sounds cliché, but it is an incredible journey to start out as a boyfriend and girlfriend and then get married and then have kids and go through all the changes and all the hurdles that are inevitable in a relationship and raising kids. To have a family that's still good and together, there's nothing that compares with that.”

Jessica said, “I would definitely agree, and I think raising very grounded children who work really hard. I think all three of our kids have the strongest work ethics, and in this very privileged world that we raise our children in, which we didn’t grow up this way… and despite New York City and, you know, all the success they see and they're around, they've been raised, I think, well.”