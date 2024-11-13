Drew & Jonathan Scott Say Their Parents Were Toughest Clients Ever! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott chatted with “Extra” about their new series “Don’t Hate Your House,” in which they renovate the unfixable into shockingly gorgeous spaces.

Drew explained, “Almost every other homeowner we talk to there's something they hate about their house, but we thought, ‘What if we found the worst-case scenarios?’”

Jonathan added, “You see people on this show have total meltdowns — they get bad news, they don't know how to take it.”

Drew went on, “We're trying to show people you can just think creatively. We come in and help them out and then they can love their home again.”

The series delivers a first for the twins, as they help some VIP clients — their own mom and dad!

Drew asked Jonathan, “Have we had any more difficult clients than Mom and Dad?”

Jonathan joked they were “not difficult at all.”

Drew insisted, “It was tough.”

And if that wasn’t enough, Drew and Jonathan say their mom has decided to give up control over a major family tradition!

Drew shared, “Mom has officially said for the first time ever she is handing over the reins for the Christmas dinner,” adding with a smile, “Jonathan's hosting this year. It's great. Thank you to Zooey [Deschanel].”