Instagram

Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan are parents again!

On Wednesday, Drew broke the news that they welcomed their second child.

On his website, Scott wrote, “We are over the moon. Piper is healthy, Linda is healthy.”

Linda and Drew are also the parents of son Parker, 2, who they said is “excited to be a big brother.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Drew added, “He’s curious, helpful, and maybe a little jealous. We got him his own baby doll so he can take care of his baby while we take care of ours.”

It’ll be a different experience for the couple as parents to a baby girl.

He said, “It’s actually quite funny, I get a lot of mixed advice about being a girl dad. Some people say that it’s the best thing, and others are warning me to look out. All I know is I am excited to experience whatever is to come with Piper.”

As for their philosophy on parenting, Drew shared, “We really want to be as involved as possible in their early years. Playing, adventures, school activities, coaching, whatever they love. We’ll be there.”

Drew and Linda announced that they were expecting in January.

Alongside a pic of their son Parker touching Linda’s baby bump, Drew wrote, “Round 2👶I hope Parker’s ready for a lil company❤️❤️."