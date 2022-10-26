Drew & Jonathan Scott Get Emotional Remembering Leslie Jordan (Exclusive)

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott are opening up about the heartbreaking death of Leslie Jordan.

Jordan tragically passed away this week, months after shooting an episode of the twins’ show “Celebrity IOU.”

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Drew and Jonathan about the episode and how they will honor the comedian.

Jonathan said the new season will premiere with Jordan’s episode “as a tribute… because this was so important to him.”

He continued, “You’re going to cry when you watch this episode… This one is a really emotional one because, of course, knowing the truth now of what’s happening, but the story itself as well.”

They called his death, “Heartbreaking.” Jonathan shared they were on set when they heard the news. “I literally had to stop for a second,” he recalled. “It was one of those things that did not seem real.”

He explained, “The energy when he enters the room is unlike anything. Anyone who has spent any time with Leslie knows he brings this joy to life, and he brings this compassion, which is totally disarming… He’s a force.”

Drew got emotional, saying, “We have so many of our crew and friends and family that have met him. He takes the time to get to know everybody… He’s got a big heart.”

He described Leslie as just “fun,” adding, “We’ve known him for years… The moment you see him, he puts a smile on your face… Every day, he came to set wearing a different cowboy hat… It’s such a deep laugh with him.”

Jonathan said, “Anybody that does know Leslie has a story. He had no problem sharing his own struggles… It’s so poignant right now. He wanted to do something so special for Rosemary and Newell [Alexander], that’s who he gave back to for ‘Celebrity IOU.’ When Leslie was having a really hard time, when he was new to Hollywood… Rosemary and Newell took him under their wings, helped him get sober, helped him find a good circle of friends and really move his career forward.”

Jonathan continued, “He said above anything else this is the most meaningful thing to him, to be able to give back to Rosemary and Newell… It’s painful and tragic that we have experienced this loss, doubly so when we see him in this episode ‘cause it was something he wanted to do for so long.”

In “Celebrity IOU,” Drew and Jonathan Scott team up with celebrities who help them renovate the homes of their loved ones to express their gratitude for all that they have done for them in their lives.