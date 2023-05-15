The Property Brothers Want Meghan Markle on ‘Celebrity IOU’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

The Property Brothers, Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott, talked to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about the new season of “Celebrity IOU,” which kicks off with Heidi Klum wielding a sledgehammer!

The brothers also revealed that Glenn Close “floored” them with how hands-on she was. Plus, they mused about the possibility of taking on a royal renovation and said they’d love to have Meghan Markle on the show.

When it comes to Heidi, the show delivered a side of the model fans have never seen before as she helped with a home makeover for her housekeeper of 17 years.

Drew said, “Picture her wielding a sledgehammer and getting on the roof of a house… anywhere we needed her she was there doing the repairs on top of the roof or ripping out walls. It was pretty amazing.”

As for Glenn, Jonathan was “floored” by her work, saying, “She shoves me out of the way, jumps on the excavator, wildly starts smashing this shed while laughing like Cruella de Vil. She lives on a ranch and she’s used to doing everything herself. I did not expect that.”

Drew said they asked, “Have you done this before?” and she nonchalantly answered, “No.”

Melvin asked if they would ever consider an “IOU” royal edition. Jonathan said, “I’ve always wanted to do a castle. I’m thinking Edinburgh.”

Drew added, “If Meghan Markle wants to ask us to do a project we’re willing to have her on the show… I would love to have her on the show.”

Jonathan joked, “But you want to be knighted or duked or whatever?” Drew insisted, “I want both.”