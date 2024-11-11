Kevin Costner Reacts to ‘Yellowstone’s’ Farewell to John Dutton

Getty Images

Over the weekend, the premiere of “Yellowstone” Season 5 Part 2 aired, revealing the fate of John Dutton.

Now, Kevin Costner is weighing in on what happened to his character.

Warning: This story contains spoilers for "Yellowstone."

On Monday, Costner appeared on SiriusXM's "The Michael Smerconish Program" to share his reaction, saying, “I mean, I’ve been seeing ads with my face all over the place and I’m thinking, ‘Gee, I’m not in that one.’ I’m not in this season. But I didn’t realize yesterday was the thing."

Dutton was killed off after Kevin exited the show earlier this year.

Kevin didn’t find out about Dutton’s death until “this morning actually."

He went on, “I didn’t see it. I heard it’s a suicide. That doesn’t make me wanna rush to go see it."

His character’s death has sparked some backlash with many “Yellowstone” fans since it most likely means that they won’t be seeing Kevin in the series finale.

Due to his other commitments, like the “Horizons” movies, Kevin noted that it was “just too difficult” for the creators to keep his character on the show.

He added, “I accommodated them on those extra two things that changed, things change, and finally when they wanted to change it a third time, because I had my obligations to do, I had 300 people waiting for me, I couldn’t help them anymore."

“Extra” recently spoke with Kevin’s co-stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who insisted that John Dutton is still “very present” in the story, despite Kevin’s departure.

Kelly said, “He is just the most present character in the show still. Everything revolves around the storyline of him, and now it’s about the characters around him and how they function in this new situation that they find themselves in.”