Getty Images

Actress Kristin Scott Thomas is confirming a big secret!

During an appearance on “Ruthie’s Table 4,” news broke about Kristin’s secret wedding to Ruth Rogers’ friend John Micklethwait, the editor-in-chief of Bloomberg.

Ruth introduced Kristin, saying, “Kristin is basking in love and the joy of just a few weeks ago marrying the editor and my friend John Micklethwait."

Later in the conversation, Kristin mentioned her wedding while promoting her show “Slow Horses.” She commented, “And this is that sort of job, you know, it's the same people behind the camera for four years… So much life happens in those four years. People have died, people have been born, people have got divorced, people have got married. And this year, we've had two weddings. We had Jack [Lowden]'s wedding [to Saoirse Ronan], my wedding."

Thomas revealed that the wedding was held in Rutland, England, where John’s family lives.

Kristin also opened up about a sentimental wedding gift that she received from her sister.

She shared, “For my wedding present, my sister got all the family recipes that my mother had collected from my great-grandmother in Scotland to the other one in, wherever, I mean, all over the place. And scanned them all and made them all into a book, photographed them, and then gave us all a book."

Last month, rumors were swirling that Kristin and John got married in September.

A source told The Independent, “They are a perfect match. Both smart, wry and curious as well as devoted to each other. Everyone is delighted that they have got married after a wonderful five-year romance.”

Over the years, Kristin has opted for the private approach to her relationship with John.

Last year, when asked about her beau by The Financial Times, she responded, “I'm not going to talk about him. I'm talking about me.”