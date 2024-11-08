Celebrity News November 08, 2024
Bhad Bhabie Battling Cancer (Report)
On Thursday, Bhad Bhabie, Danielle Bregoli, had many fans concerned after posting a cryptic message on Instagram.
Addressing her weight loss, she wrote, “I'm Sorry my cancer medicine made me loose [sic] weight. I'm slowly gaining it back. So stop running w the worst narratives."
A family source has confirmed Bhad's cancer diagnosis to TMZ, but it is unclear what type of cancer she is battling.
The news comes nearly eight months after Bhad gave birth to her first child, daughter Kali Love.
Bhabie went viral after appearing on “Dr. Phil” in 2016. Her catchphrase “cash me outside, how ’bout that?” became an instant meme.
She now has nearly 16 million followers on Instagram and over 7.5 million subscribers on YouTube. She reportedly made millions when she joined OnlyFans.