Instagram

On Thursday, Bhad Bhabie, Danielle Bregoli, had many fans concerned after posting a cryptic message on Instagram.

Addressing her weight loss, she wrote, “I'm Sorry my cancer medicine made me loose [sic] weight. I'm slowly gaining it back. So stop running w the worst narratives."

A family source has confirmed Bhad's cancer diagnosis to TMZ, but it is unclear what type of cancer she is battling.

The news comes nearly eight months after Bhad gave birth to her first child, daughter Kali Love.

Bhabie went viral after appearing on “Dr. Phil” in 2016. Her catchphrase “cash me outside, how ’bout that?” became an instant meme.