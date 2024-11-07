Getty Images

Weeks after his sudden death, Liam Payne’s body has reportedly been flown back to England, according to Us Weekly.

Payne’s body was held in Argentina for several weeks since authorities were waiting until toxicology tests to be completed before his family was able to bring him home.

On Thursday, Liam’s father Geoff was spotted arriving in the U.K.

Immediately after his son’s death, Geoff flew into Argentina to help with the investigation.

A source recently told Page Six that Liam’s body had been released from the morgue in Argentina.

While it is unclear when the funeral will take place, but “arrangements are in place,” a source told DailyMail.com.

Another insider added, “Liam will have a very big send-off, quite probably at a large cathedral somewhere close to his heart. Liam was so loved by so many people, there will obviously be enormous demand and so the service will necessarily be a huge affair. The details are still under wraps until they are definitively signed off but should be announced very soon.”

Liam’s One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan are all expected to attend.