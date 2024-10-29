Getty Images

Weeks after Liam Payne’s sudden death, more details are coming out about the final moments of his life.

According to Argentinian journalist Paula Varela, Payne reportedly fainted before he fell from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

During an appearance on “Socios del Espectáculo,” Varela claimed that there is CCTV footage that captured Payne’s fall.

Per The Mirror U.S., Varela said, “There is footage that is not being released to the media with the balcony scene where you see that Liam faints, and tragically because of where he is, falls from that balcony. If he had been beside his bed, he would have fallen on his bed. It’s not that he jumped deliberately. This footage is in the official case files.”

In a preliminary autopsy, it was stated that the former One Direction singer died from multiple injuries and "internal and external" hemorrhages.

The translated report added, “No injuries were observed that would suggest the involvement of third parties. The prosecutor’s office indicated that, based on the position in which the body was found and the injuries from the fall, it is presumed that Payne did not adopt a reflexive posture to protect himself and may have fallen in a state of semi or total unconsciousness.”

A toxicology report from the partial autopsy showed multiple drugs in Payne’s system, including pink cocaine. The drug cocktail is reportedly a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA, cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack, and other substances.

“Extra” recently spoke to J Balvin about Liam’s tragic death.

Balvin emphasized, “Such a shame that we lost a really good one, but it also can make people more aware of what's reality, you know, something that we face. It's like, we gotta face this, this is happening every day.”