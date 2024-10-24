Getty Images

A police raid went down on Wednesday night at the hotel where Liam Payne fell to his death, TMZ reports.

According to the site, the authorities showed up at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel to review and seize videos and documentation. The police reportedly also reviewed folders and laptops during the search.

Earlier this week, ABC News reported Liam allegedly ingested “pink cocaine” before he fell from a hotel balcony at the hotel. The drug cocktail is reportedly a combination of methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA, cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack, and other substances.

Now, TMZ sources say law enforcement is focused on a hotel employee who may have sold drugs to the One Direction singer.

In a preliminary autopsy report obtained by Us Weekly, it was noted that “based on the position in which the body was found and the injuries from the fall, it is presumed that Payne did not adopt a reflexive posture to protect himself and may have fallen in a state of semi or total unconsciousness.”

Police sources told the site that the singer fell, but clarified, “It is not known whether he jumped,” or if the fall was accidental.

Liam’s father Geoff Payne is currently in Buenos Aires and helping authorities with the investigation.

Previous media reports indicate Liam was acting erratically before his death.

The BBC reports the hotel’s chief receptionist made an urgent call to 911 just before Liam fell.

According to a translated transcript published by BBC, the caller stated, “We’ve got a guest who has had too many drugs and alcohol and, well, when he is conscious, he is trashing the entire room and we need you to send someone, please.”

The chief receptionist continued, “We need you to send someone urgently because, well, I don’t know whether his life may be in danger, the guest’s life. He is in a room with a balcony…”

That call was made at approximately 5:01 p.m., around 10 minutes before Liam fell.

The New York Post later obtained alleged photos of Liam’s chaotic hotel room.

The shocking images show a smashed-up TV, foil, white powder, a lighter, and a half-filled champagne glass. In the bathtub, wax and crumpled foil are visible.

Sky News reports authorities also found the highly addictive drug clonazepam aka Klonopin in his room. It is used for things like epilepsy, panic disorders, and muscle spasms, and is known to be used recreationally.

The site adds that Liam’s body was found in the hotel courtyard next to “a bottle of whiskey, a lighter, and a cellphone.”

It is a tragic end to Payne’s life after he shot to fame in 2010 as part of “The X Factor’s” One Direction, alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik. The group went on indefinite hiatus in 2016 after five studio albums and a raft of hit singles.