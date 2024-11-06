Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ricky Martin’s twin boys Matteo and Valentino, 16, are so grown up!

Martin shared a new photo of his sons as they posed alongside VP Kamala Harris at her recent rally in Philadelphia.

Ricky posted the pic ahead of Harris’ loss to Donald Trump in the presidential election.

Martin wrote, “History class for my boys. Such a pleasure to perform at her rally in Philadelphia. Don’t forget to vote familia. @kamalaharris#harrisforpresident.”

In the photo, Ricky wears a black sweater and black pants, while Matteo wore a similar look, but with a black shirt and blazer. Valentino opted for a white shirt and tie, black jacket, and plaid pants.

Martin was a vocal supporter of Harris, and on Election Day he wrote on Instagram Stories, “Good luck America. I hope it’s a girl.”

He also teamed up with Rita Moreno and Lin-Manuel Miranda to write an op-ed for The New York Times after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” during a Trump rally.

