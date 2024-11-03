James Van Der Beek 'Feeling Good' in Spite of Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis

Getty Images

"Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek, 47, has announced he is battling cancer.

Talking exclusively to People magazine, the actor said, "I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family."

Seeking to reassure his fans, he added, “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good."

Van Der Beek tells the outlet he has been prioritizing his wife Kimberly and their six children while undergoing treatment, but he has also made time to continue working.

Merging work with his health, Van Der Beek will strip for charity on "The Real Full Monty" next month. The two-hour special, named for the popular 1997 film that led to an equally successful 2000 musical, will feature male celebs losing their clothes to raise cash for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer testing and research.