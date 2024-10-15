Celebrity News October 15, 2024
Bruce Springsteen Gives Update on Wife Patti Scialfa’s Battle with Blood Cancer
Bruce Springsteen is opening up about his wife Patti Scialfa’s cancer journey.
Scialfa, 71, suffers from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The public learned about her diagnosis when the documentary “Rock Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band” aired at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
Bruce sat down with George Stephanopoulos for the ABC special “Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets” and shared, “She’s doing good. We caught it early, which was important.”
He added, “It’s a tough disease. It’s very fatiguing.”
George asked, “Why reveal it now?”
Springsteen explained, “She hadn’t played in the band in a long time and I don’t think people knew why. ‘Where’s Patti?’”
In the doc, per Variety, Patti also shared why she hasn’t been performing regularly with the E Street Band on their latest tour. “This affects my immune system, so I have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go.”
She added, “Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs onstage, and that’s a treat. That’s the new normal for me right now, and I’m okay with that.”
Back in September 2023, Bruce had to take a break from touring himself.
The band had to postpone their shows, announcing, “Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.”
The statement included an apology from the band that said, “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”