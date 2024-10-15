Bruce Springsteen Gives Update on Wife Patti Scialfa’s Battle with Blood Cancer

Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen is opening up about his wife Patti Scialfa’s cancer journey.

Scialfa, 71, suffers from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The public learned about her diagnosis when the documentary “Rock Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band” aired at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Bruce sat down with George Stephanopoulos for the ABC special “Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets” and shared, “She’s doing good. We caught it early, which was important.”

He added, “It’s a tough disease. It’s very fatiguing.”

George asked, “Why reveal it now?”

Springsteen explained, “She hadn’t played in the band in a long time and I don’t think people knew why. ‘Where’s Patti?’”

Bruce Springsteen as you haven’t seen! Sunday night on @ABC, Bruce Springsteen invites you into his world. “Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets” premieres this Sunday at 10/9c on ABC. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/Bw8wxsG4Lt @abcnewsstudios

In the doc, per Variety, Patti also shared why she hasn’t been performing regularly with the E Street Band on their latest tour. “This affects my immune system, so I have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go.”

She added, “Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs onstage, and that’s a treat. That’s the new normal for me right now, and I’m okay with that.”

Back in September 2023, Bruce had to take a break from touring himself.