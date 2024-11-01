Vivien Best/Getty Images for Grey Goose Vodka

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star Lana Condor is now a married woman!

In late October, Condor tied the knot with fiancé Anthony De La Torre in Malibu.

In an interview with Vogue, Lana shared, “Being up there in front of all [our] friends and family, making the ultimate life vow, is a moment we will cherish forever. It was such an emotional and joyous occasion.”

Some of Lana’s “To All the Boys” co-stars were in attendance, like Sarayu Blue, Janel Parrish, and Madeleine Arthur, who was a bridesmaid.

The wedding was held at Serra Retreat, which has a special place in Condor’s heart, since she visited the location with her late mother Mary Condor when she was a high school student.

Lana lost her mother earlier this year.

Condor noted, “She would not have wanted us to not celebrate our love. We really wanted to get married at the Serra Retreat because being there was such a core memory that I had with my mom, and I felt like we would be able to feel her presence on our wedding night.”

Lana was able to go wedding dress shopping with her mom before her passing.

She said, “My mom and I absolutely fell in love with my wedding gown the moment I tried it on, and I am so grateful I got to share that experience with her. That was the only time she was able to see me in my dress, and I will hold that memory in my heart forever.”

Of the wedding celebration, Lana emphasized, “The entire weekend could not have gone better. We are so filled with love and gratitude for each other and also for all of our incredible guests who came from far and wide to join us in the celebrations."

Lana and Anthony started dating after they met at a 2015 Emmys party.

She recalled, “We both knew that day would forever change the course of our lives. We just didn’t know exactly how… but boy, did our lives change for the better!"

They got engaged in 2022 after seven years of dating.