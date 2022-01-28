Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre Engaged

Getty Images

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star Lana Condor, 24, and musician Anthony De La Torre, 28, are ready for marriage!

On Friday, Lana announced their engagement on Instagram. She wrote, “Saying YES was the easiest decision I've ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere."

Referencing their dogs, she went on, “Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it's about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!"

Condor opened up on her engagement ring, writing, “Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I've ever seen! The fact he knew how important it was to me that he'd collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is. I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”

Lana included a video of her reaction to Anthony’s proposal. With her hand over her mouth, Lana cried, telling Anthony, “Oh, my God, you're my fiancé. I love you.”

De La Torre also shared some engagement photos on his Instagram. He wrote, “That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever… I’ve wanted to do this for 6 years. The easiest decision I’ve ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife.”

The pair have been together since 2015.

Over two years, Lana opened up about Anthony’s romantic gestures, telling Cosmopolitan U.K., “He's the freaking best. He'll leave me little messages taped to my bathroom mirror on days I have to wake up early for work. He once picked up my favorite take-out food after work and served it up properly on our kitchen table, with little sticky notes attached to each plate saying how proud of me he is."