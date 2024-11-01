Mariah Carey is ready to leave Halloween in the rearview!

In a black-and-white video posted on X, Mariah stars as a striking Morticia from “The Addams Family.” Wearing a plunging black gown and necklace, she dances with a dashing Gomez before tossing him aside and throwing a knife at his portrait.

Then, a wardrobe opens and calendar dates fly by. A clock ticks as a red-and-white Santa-style jumpsuit is revealed.

The scene then jumps to Mariah singing, “It’s time”... as Gomez is transformed into a snowman!

The video, a partnership with Kay Jewelers, ends with Christmas scenery as Mariah can be heard singing “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Last year, Mariah had fun ushering in the holiday season with a video of herself being thawed from a block of ice! She sang, “It’s time,” to shatter it.