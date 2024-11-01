’90 Day Fiancé’: Tearful Meitalia Is Scared of Being Alone in America (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way”!

In the emotional clip, a tearful Meitalia tells James that she’s scared about going back to the U.S., leaving her family again, and being all alone.

In response, James says, “The reason we came here was because I didn’t want you to feel alone. I wanted to give you a better life here, and it didn’t work. It’s not working.”

Meitalia asks how long she’d be in America and how long would it be before she sees her family again.

When James doesn’t have the answers to her questions, Meitalia asks him to at least sponsor her sister, Angel, to visit if they do go back to the States.